Terrifying footage shows masked thieves ransacking jewellers for £100,000 of stock

Four masked men smashed their way into Italian Jewellery in Ely before ransacking the store and making off with �100,000 worth of rings and watches. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment masked thieves smashed their way into a jewellery shop before making off with £100,000 worth of stock.

Four masked men can be seen on video breaking into Italian Jewellery Ltd in High Street Passage, Ely, at around 3am on Friday, November 13.

In less than one minute, the thieves are inside the store and smashing and ransacking display cabinets before stuffing rings and watches into bags.

Just one week ago, owners shared images on social media of an attempted break-in after thieves attempted to smash open their black front door.

In 2018, we reported a similar incident at the same store where one man was caught on camera stealing a £3,000 ring in broad daylight.

In 2015, we reported another attempted break-in at the store where three masked men used a battering ram in a bid to gain access to the jewellers.

The latest incident can be seen on clear high-definition video, smoke fills the store towards the end of the clip as the security devices kick in.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely.

“Police were called at about 2.50am this morning (November 13) to reports of a break in at Italian Jewellery in High Street Passage.

“The thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches.”

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, who is investigating, said: “This was a smash and grab which saw a staggering amount of jewellery stolen in a matter of minutes.

“I’m urging anybody who has any information about the incident, or who recognises the men, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact police either by speaking to a web-chat operator on www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/77184/20 or by calling 101.