Ely residents are amongst Britain’s most tired, ranking second place in a new investigation into fatigue-related Google Search data.

According to healthcare brand Pharma Nord, the NHS has identified unexplained tiredness as one of the most common reasons why people will see their GP.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer has supplied data that reveals which UK city may be affected by fatigue the most.

Reviewing Google search data, the study shows how many people have searched for fatigue-related terms since December 2019.

This reveals how fatigue concerns have changed throughout the year and during various lockdowns, and which UK city is most likely to ask Google for solutions to their tiredness-related problems.

A spokesperson said: “The search data reveals that this is a growing problem in the UK.

“The search term ‘COVID fatigue’ has increased steadily all year, with UK residents searching for it now more than ever.

“In fact, searches for the term have increased by 317 per cent between the announcement of the first national lockdown on March 23 and the end of November.

“Even more concerning is that searches for the term have almost doubled since the start of September.”

Cornwall’s only city, Truro, has been deemed the UK’s most tired town.

People in Truro were 276 per cent more likely to search for a fatigue-related term than the rest of the UK.

These terms included “combat fatigue”, “insomnia”, and “lack of energy”.

Truro was followed by Ely; whose residents are 253 per cent more likely to search for a fatigue-related term than the rest of the UK.

On the flip side, Newport was reported as the least tired city in the UK.

Newportonians were 53 per cent less likely to search for a tiredness-related term than the rest of the UK.

For more information on Pharma Nord, visit: www.pharmanord.co.uk/