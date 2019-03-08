Ely Inner Wheel says farewell to president and welcomes two new members

Two new members joined and the current president stepped down at the latest meeting of the Inner Wheel club of Ely.

The evening began with president Julia Smith inducting two new members.

Having lost four members during the last year due to illness or death the group said they were delighted to have Maureen Woodbine and Rachel Butler join them.

Members of the committee gave their annual reports including the treasurer who stated a substantial sum had been given to several charities during the year.

The outgoing president handed the chain of office to the new president Suzie Sallis.

Suzie then presented Julia with her past president badge and a container of garden flowers.

The meeting concluded with friendship and fellowship enjoying strawberry gateau and sausage rolls made by past president Julia.

The meeting was held at the Old Dispensary in St Mary's Street on June Wednesday 26.