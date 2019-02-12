Advanced search

Ely Inner Wheel donate to Maggie’s Centres charity

PUBLISHED: 10:34 05 March 2019

Ely Inner Wheel donate to Maggie’s Centres charity. The group's vice-president Susie Sallis gave the vote of thanks to Maggie's Centres fundraiser Andrea Chupacover. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN.

Ely Inner Wheel donate to Maggie’s Centres charity. The group's vice-president Susie Sallis gave the vote of thanks to Maggie's Centres fundraiser Andrea Chupacover. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN.

Forty-one members and guests of the Ely Inner Wheel Club attended the group’s annual charity evening at The Anchor in Little Downham.

A cheque was presented to Maggie’s Centres, a charity which was started by a lady called Maggie who, when told she had cancer, felt there should be a place, away from the hospital, where she and her family should be able to talk to doctors and support groups.

The speaker for the evening Maggies fundraiser Andrea Chupacover, who said: “There are several centres in the country and one in Cambridge. Many people have found these places to be a lifeline.”

The vote of thanks was given by Ely Inner Wheel vice-president Susie Sallis and club president Julia Smith presented Andrea with a cheque.

The Ely Inner Wheel meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

For more information call Joy on 01353 663525.

