Inner Wheel club members go virtual for the first time
PUBLISHED: 10:01 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 28 September 2020
Ben Jolley
The Inner Wheel club of Ely held its first zoom meeting on September 23, when 19 members joined in including district chairman Deirdre Griffin from Woodbridge Inner wheel. At the start of the meeting president Susie Sallis presented Rita Hughes - who celebrated her 90th birthday in July - with a commemorative plate and a plaque to celebrate her 50 years as a member. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN
Archant
The Inner Wheel club of Ely held its first zoom meeting this month.
Nineteen members joined in on Wednesday September 23, including district chairman Deirdre Griffin from Woodbridge Inner wheel.
At the start of the meeting president Susie Sallis presented Rita Hughes with a commemorative plate and a plaque to celebrate her 50 years as a member.
Rita celebrated her 90th birthday in July.
