Inner Wheel club members go virtual for the first time

The Inner Wheel club of Ely held its first zoom meeting on September 23, when 19 members joined in including district chairman Deirdre Griffin from Woodbridge Inner wheel. At the start of the meeting president Susie Sallis presented Rita Hughes - who celebrated her 90th birthday in July - with a commemorative plate and a plaque to celebrate her 50 years as a member. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN Archant

The Inner Wheel club of Ely held its first zoom meeting this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Inner Wheel club of Ely held its first zoom meeting on September 23, when 19 members joined in including district chairman Deirdre Griffin from Woodbridge Inner wheel. At the start of the meeting president Susie Sallis presented Rita Hughes - who celebrated her 90th birthday in July - with a commemorative plate and a plaque to celebrate her 50 years as a member. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN The Inner Wheel club of Ely held its first zoom meeting on September 23, when 19 members joined in including district chairman Deirdre Griffin from Woodbridge Inner wheel. At the start of the meeting president Susie Sallis presented Rita Hughes - who celebrated her 90th birthday in July - with a commemorative plate and a plaque to celebrate her 50 years as a member. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN

Nineteen members joined in on Wednesday September 23, including district chairman Deirdre Griffin from Woodbridge Inner wheel.

At the start of the meeting president Susie Sallis presented Rita Hughes with a commemorative plate and a plaque to celebrate her 50 years as a member.

You may also want to watch:

Rita celebrated her 90th birthday in July.