Ely Inner Wheel raise £150 for Home Start charity ahead of Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 December 2019

Members of the Ely Inner Wheel group raised £150 for the charity Home Start, which helps to support local families. Group member Pauline Lancaster is pictured enjoying her meal at the annual fish and chip supper. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN

Members of the Ely Inner Wheel group raised £150 for the charity Home Start, which helps to support local families.

The group raises money for a different charity each Christmas and this year proceeds from a raffle went towards the collection total.

The raffle was held at the group's annual fish and chip supper, which was attended by 24 members. Betty Flack arranged for the food to be delivered.

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month and their next meeting will be the Christmas dinner at The Anchor in Little Downham.

Home Start supports families, through weekly volunteer home visits, to deal with concerns such as parental mental health issues, isolation, postnatal illness, disability, bereavement, multiple births and parenting skills.

The charity also supports families in a group setting currently in Chesterton, Cambridge and Wisbech.

For details about the charity visit www.homestartcambridgeshire.co.uk

For more information about the Ely Inner Wheel group call Joy on 01353 663525.

