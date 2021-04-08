News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Group learns about charity that trains assistance dogs

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:11 AM April 8, 2021    Updated: 10:12 AM April 8, 2021
Ely Inner Wheel group members heard from Rosie Blanning, of the charity Dogs for Good, at their monthly Zoom meeting. 

An Ely group heard about the work of a national charity that trains assistance dogs to help people who are disabled.

Ely Inner Wheel enjoyed listening to Rosie Blanning from Dogs for Good at their monthly Zoom meeting. 

Rosie told members that the national charity's dogs are trained to help those with disabilities.

She also said that it was the first charity to train dogs especially for children.

"It has been found that children with autism have benefited greatly having a connection with their dog who can be taken anywhere wearing their special tag," she said.

However, the basic training cost is £2,037 for each dog.

Ely Inner Wheel president Susie Sallis Browne gave a vote of thanks and a donation was sent to the charity.

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely formed in 1948 and is linked to the Rotary Club of Ely. 

For further information on Inner Wheel call Joy on 01353 663525. 

