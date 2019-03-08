Ely Inner Wheel Club welcomes district chairman Deidre Griffin

The Ely Inner Wheel Club welcomed district chairman Deidre Griffin as the guest of honour at their September meeting.

Deidre's first job on the evening was to induct new member Claire Warren.

A light supper was served and afterwards a short business meeting was conducted.

Deidre gave a talk on her life and how she had become involved with Inner Wheel.

She presented Ely President Susie Sallis with a glass ball of Inner Wheel Friendship and in turn Susie gave Deidre a glass paper weight showing Ely Cathedral.

Ely Inner Wheel meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7pm.

The Inner Wheel Association was founded in support of Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland during the 1920's.

Belonging to Inner Wheel gives members the opportunity to share friendships in clubs and districts throughout the world.

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely formed in 1948, is linked to the Rotary Club of Ely.

For more information call Joy Hockey at 01353 663525.