Doctor and rotarian Janet Porter shares her life story with Ely Inner Wheel

Ely Inner Wheel Club president Julia Smith thanked Janet Porter for her interesting and well-illustrated talk and presented her with a cheque for her charity, Mercy Ships. Picture: PAULINE LANCASTER. Archant

Rotarian Janet Porter was the guest speaker at Ely Inner Wheel club’s April meeting.

Doctor Janet, originally an orthopaedic surgeon, became a doctor at Sea when she began work for the Fred Olsen Cruise Line as a medical officer. Janet recounted her experiences over a 10-year period doing two or three cruises a year.

With three gold stripes on her arm she was the fifth most senior officer on board. However 90 per cent of her time was taken up looking after 800 passengers and 400 crewmembers medical needs.

On longer trips to the Caribbean and South America there was sometimes a second doctor on board to share the load.

Passengers and crew's medical complaints were mostly those encountered by a G.P. but also she provided an A&E service with much more serious cases.

The only medical issues Janet mentioned which were specific to being on board were sea sickness, swollen ankles and an epidemic of broken bones particularly when mature ladies who enjoy a drink liked to dance in high heels on the top deck in a gale force ten.

Ely Inner Wheel president Julia Smith thanked Janet Porter for her most interesting and well-illustrated talk and presented her with a cheque for her charity, Mercy Ships.

For more information on Ely Inner Wheel or if you would like to attend a meeting call Joy Hockey 01353 663525.