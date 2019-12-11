Ely Inner Wheel members enjoy Christmas dinner at The Anchor in Little Downham

Twenty-two members enjoyed the Ely Inner Wheel Club's Christmas dinner, which was held at The Anchor in Little Downham.

A meal of turkey and all the trimmings and desserts were served before a secret Santa produced a variety of gifts and money from the raffle was added to the group's charity fund. Those who did not send Chistmas cards donated money to the association president's charity, which is Riding for the Disabled.

The group's January meeting celebrates Inner Wheel day with afternoon tea and a speaker from HomeStart.

The Inner Wheel Association was founded in support of Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland during the 1920's, became international in 1967 and now has clubs in 98 countries.

Belonging to Inner Wheel gives members the opportunity to share friendships in clubs and districts throughout the world.

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely formed in 1948 and is linked to the Rotary Club of Ely. The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month (excluding August) at the Old Dispensary, St Mary's Street, starting at 7.30pm.

For further information, call Joy on 01353 663525.