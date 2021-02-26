News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Inner Wheel celebrate 71st Charter with afternoon tea on a Zoom meeting

Logo Icon

Diana Goldstein

Published: 2:44 PM February 26, 2021   
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Inner Wheel of Ely's 71st charter celebration took place via Zoom 

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely celebrated their 71st Charter, not in the usual way with a dinner and speaker, but with afternoon tea on a zoom meeting. 

Individual boxes were delivered to members containing sandwiches, sausage rolls and cakes.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Inner Wheel of Ely's 71st charter celebration took place via Zoom 

They were all made and beautifully arranged and all made by vice president Julia Smith.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Inner Wheel of Ely's 71st charter celebration took place via Zoom 

Members made their own pot of tea or had their own special tipple. 

Robert Barnes, president of the Rotary Club of Ely, joined the meeting and brought greetings from the Rotarians. 

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Inner Wheel of Ely's 71st charter celebration took place via Zoom 

The candle lighting ceremony was started with Mary Rone for International Service and President Suzie Sallis-Browne lit the candles for the past, present and future. 

Members enjoyed catching up with friends and a small amount of business was conducted at the end. 

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Inner Wheel of Ely's 71st charter celebration took place via Zoom 

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Inner Wheel of Ely's 71st charter celebration took place via Zoom 

