Ely Inner Wheel club donate £776 to Maggie's Centre charity

Members of the Ely Inner Wheel club have raised £776.57 for a local charity.

Eight members of the group visited Maggie's Centre on the Addenbrooke's Campus to donate the cheque, which was presented by the president.

They were welcomed by the staff with tea and cake and then shown around the facilities. Maggie's centres support those who have cancer and their families to cope with worries and fears.

The Inner Wheel Association was founded in support of Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland during the 1920's, became international in 1967 and now has clubs in 98 countries.

Belonging to Inner Wheel gives members the opportunity to share friendships in clubs and districts throughout the world.

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely formed in 1948, is linked to the Rotary Club of Ely.

We usually meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month [excluding August] at the Old Dispensary, St Mary's Street, starting at 7.30pm.