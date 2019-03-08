Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

It may have been coincidence but on the hottest day of the year a new ice cream parlour opens in Ely - to considerable acclaim

PUBLISHED: 16:13 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 29 June 2019

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

It may have been coincidence but on the hottest day of the year Ely welcomed its newest city centre shop selling ice creams.

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANTOn the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT

Hadisgelato in Lynn Road and opposite the Lamb Hotel offers a taste of real Italian gelato - almost identical to ice cream but made with a higher proportion of whole milk to cream.

Barry Lonsdale of Cloisters Antiques was invited to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony and among early visitors were Lucy Frazer MP and the Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse.

On their Facebook page owner Hadi said they were delighted to be opening in the city and thanked many local businesses and organisations for their support.

"I can't mention all of them but we are proud to offer a different adventure, they posted. " I won't say a lot about our ice cream I will leave for the people to judge upon it."

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANTOn the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT

Hadi is no stranger to the city - he is also a successful barber in Ely.

He promises his new store will be "an authentic Italian gelato shop in Ely. All the gelatos will be made fresh in the premises everyday."

The shop also serves crepes, waffles, smoothies, sundaes and hot and cold drinks.

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANTOn the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANTOn the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Proposed bid for government funding to unlock A10 dualling between Cambridge and Ely backed by Mayor Palmer

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Governing body of The Harbour special school quits ahead of Ofsted report that questions use of restraint and brands school ‘inadequate’ on all fronts

The Harbour special school at Wilburton that has been labelled inadequate in every area by a team of Ofsted inspectors. All governors resigned en bloc ahead of the Ofsted inspection in March. Picture; THE HARBOUR

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Work gets underway on new warehouse in Ely for Déanta’s expansion

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA

Most Read

Proposed bid for government funding to unlock A10 dualling between Cambridge and Ely backed by Mayor Palmer

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Governing body of The Harbour special school quits ahead of Ofsted report that questions use of restraint and brands school ‘inadequate’ on all fronts

The Harbour special school at Wilburton that has been labelled inadequate in every area by a team of Ofsted inspectors. All governors resigned en bloc ahead of the Ofsted inspection in March. Picture; THE HARBOUR

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Work gets underway on new warehouse in Ely for Déanta’s expansion

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA

Latest from the Ely Standard

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

It may have been coincidence but on the hottest day of the year a new ice cream parlour opens in Ely - to considerable acclaim

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT

Ely Inner Wheel says farewell to president and welcomes two new members

New members Maureen Woodbine and Rachel Butler with retiring Ely Inner Wheel president Julia Smith.

Ely company’s competition to win 12 bottles of wine

Ely company N&C Glass Ltd is running competition on social media where the winner will receive 12 bottles of wine.

Here Come The Boys is coming to Cambridge and Hunstanton

Alja~ `korjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez star in Here Come The Boys.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists