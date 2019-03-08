It may have been coincidence but on the hottest day of the year a new ice cream parlour opens in Ely - to considerable acclaim

On the hottest day of the day, Ely welcomed its newest shop - an Italian ice cream parlour. Hadisgelato opened in Lynn Road opposite the Lamb Hotel. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

It may have been coincidence but on the hottest day of the year Ely welcomed its newest city centre shop selling ice creams.

Hadisgelato in Lynn Road and opposite the Lamb Hotel offers a taste of real Italian gelato - almost identical to ice cream but made with a higher proportion of whole milk to cream.

Barry Lonsdale of Cloisters Antiques was invited to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony and among early visitors were Lucy Frazer MP and the Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse.

On their Facebook page owner Hadi said they were delighted to be opening in the city and thanked many local businesses and organisations for their support.

"I can't mention all of them but we are proud to offer a different adventure, they posted. " I won't say a lot about our ice cream I will leave for the people to judge upon it."

Hadi is no stranger to the city - he is also a successful barber in Ely.

He promises his new store will be "an authentic Italian gelato shop in Ely. All the gelatos will be made fresh in the premises everyday."

The shop also serves crepes, waffles, smoothies, sundaes and hot and cold drinks.

