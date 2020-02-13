Meet transgender Melanie Bartlett at Ely Humanists event

Insightful talk with transgender Mel Bartlett in Ely this weekend. Mel is pictured here in her day job with the ambulance service. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Transgender Melanie Bartlett will be sharing her experiences of transition at Ely Humanist's monthly meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"I'm Mel and I'm a Transsexual" will be held at Ely Library this Saturday (February 15) from 10am to 10.30am. Entry is £2.

You don't need to be a Humanist to attend as this is open to everyone who might be interested in learning more.

February is LGBT History Month and Mel's talk will look at transgender terminology, science, history, politics, and law, in the context of her own transition.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Ely Humanists, said: "The reality is there is a huge amount of misinformation out there, stoking real fears about imaginary issues.

"It is hoped that the talk will dispel myths and allow people to meet and discuss issues with a 'real transsexual' in a calm environment."

Mel will be happy to answer any questions.

For more information visit https://ely.humanist.org.uk/about-us/ or on Facebook at Ely Humanists or Twitter.