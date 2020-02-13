Advanced search

Meet transgender Melanie Bartlett at Ely Humanists event

PUBLISHED: 10:32 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 13 February 2020

Insightful talk with transgender Mel Bartlett in Ely this weekend. Mel is pictured here in her day job with the ambulance service. Picture: SUPPLIED

Insightful talk with transgender Mel Bartlett in Ely this weekend. Mel is pictured here in her day job with the ambulance service. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

Transgender Melanie Bartlett will be sharing her experiences of transition at Ely Humanist's monthly meeting.

"I'm Mel and I'm a Transsexual" will be held at Ely Library this Saturday (February 15) from 10am to 10.30am. Entry is £2.

You don't need to be a Humanist to attend as this is open to everyone who might be interested in learning more.

February is LGBT History Month and Mel's talk will look at transgender terminology, science, history, politics, and law, in the context of her own transition.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Ely Humanists, said: "The reality is there is a huge amount of misinformation out there, stoking real fears about imaginary issues.

"It is hoped that the talk will dispel myths and allow people to meet and discuss issues with a 'real transsexual' in a calm environment."

Mel will be happy to answer any questions.

For more information visit https://ely.humanist.org.uk/about-us/ or on Facebook at Ely Humanists or Twitter.

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Latest from the Ely Standard

NON-LEAGUE: Ely City hail hat-trick hero after being basement boys to boost survival hopes

Ely City striker Harry French (left) and boss Luke McAvoy (right). Picture: DAN MASON

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers continue league surge but fall flat in bid to reach cup final

Cameron Watson scored the Soham Town Rangers winner in their league clash against Cambridge City. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Recommended Book of the Week: The End of Time by Gavin Extence

The End of Time by Gavin Extence

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Meet transgender Melanie Bartlett at Ely Humanists event

Insightful talk with transgender Mel Bartlett in Ely this weekend. Mel is pictured here in her day job with the ambulance service. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24