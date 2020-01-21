Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected county lines drug dealer was found outside a Cambridgeshire hotel with Kinder eggs stashed with class A drugs.

Phillip Keary of no fixed address was unaware he was being watched by police when he drove into a hotel car park in Witchford Road, Ely in September last year.

Officers approached the 53-year-old and found two Kinder eggs containing 15 packages of heroin and crack cocaine, along with a tablet computer and some cash.

A court heard how when officers were searching Keary's vehicle, the tablet rang.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court on January 16.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

PC Luke Upcott from the Southern Impact Team said: "We have a very dedicated team tackling class A drug dealing in Cambridgeshire.

"Drugs have a devastating impact on people's lives and dealing can often be linked to violence, intimidation and other offences.

"I hope this sends a message that this will not be tolerated in our county."