Cllr Richard Morgan, mayor of Ely, attended the city's first Armed Forces Day event which featured a 1960s Land Rover field ambulance. - Credit: City of Ely RBL

From a 1960s Land Rover display to CPR demonstrations, there was plenty going on at the first Ely Armed Forces Day event.

The event, organised by the City of Ely Royal British Legion (RBL) and Visit Ely on June 26, saw many groups provide a chance for visitors to take part in their activities.

Cllr Richard Morgan, mayor of Ely, visited participants and took part in a CPR demonstration at the event on Palace Green.

There was also a 1967 Land Rover field ambulance supplied by Little Downham resident Roy Pearson and his wife, plus displays from the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

David Martin, chairman of the City of Ely RBL branch, said: “Cambridgeshire and Suffolk RBL riders branches also bought a number of bikes, trikes and scooters.

“A great day was had by all and we look forward to making the next Armed Forces Day a bigger event next year.”

