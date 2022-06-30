News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Santas learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho into Christmas

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:53 AM June 30, 2022
Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Wanna-Be Santas turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho into Christmas.  


Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Entertainment promoter Sammy Caleb Brooks has brought them all together to sharpen their skills and get a job which is for Christmas only – and not for life.

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

He’s been forced to cancel his annual get together in Ely for the past two years but Sammy is hopeful he’s found the cream of the Christmas crop ready to start work later in the year.  

The Santa trainees have come from all over the UK to the Lighthouse Centre in Ely where Sammy is putting them through their seasonal paces. 

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Forty Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course

Wanna-Be Santas have turned up for a training course today to learn how to put the Ho Ho Ho in Christmas. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Some individuals have been Santas for many years, but Sammy says his COS (Convention of Santas) also welcomes newcomers who are looking to start out their journey. 

Christmas
Ely News

Don't Miss

This is an artist's impression of the proposed Orchards Green local centre in Ely.

Have your say on proposed commercial development in Ely

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A car set on fire on this railway line in Chettisham on Friday evening (June 24).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews called to car fire on railway line

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to an accidental house fire in Ashley Gardens, Littleport on June 22.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Casualty treated for smoke inhalation following house fire

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Thick smoke during a fire in Fulbourn, near Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Video

Smoke plume in village near Cambridge thought to be car fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon