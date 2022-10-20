Ely City Hockey Club members past and present helped raise funds for Prospects Trust Unwrapped on President's Day, such as playing matches. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Hockey club members past and present from the last 30 years came together to raise £650.

The sum was raised at Ely City Hockey Club’s annual President’s Day on October 14, which included junior, parent, men’s and ladies’ matches.

Social enterprise Prospects Trust Unwrapped was awarded £325, while the other £325 went towards new player dugouts on Ely City’s astro pitch.

Ely City Hockey Club members past and present helped raise funds for Prospects Trust Unwrapped on President's Day, such as playing matches. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club members past and present helped raise funds for Prospects Trust Unwrapped on President's Day, such as playing matches. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

A Ely City Hockey Club spokesperson said: “The hockey club’s annual President’s Day is an opportunity for all past and present members to meet up and enjoy a fun day of hockey.

“Half the money is to go towards new player dugouts on the astro pitch and half to local charity Prospects Trust on the suggestion of one past member whose son is one of the Trust’s co-workers.”

Ely City Hockey Club members past and present helped raise funds for Prospects Trust Unwrapped on President's Day, such as playing matches. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club members past and present helped raise funds for Prospects Trust Unwrapped on President's Day, such as playing matches. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

The Prospects Trust was started in the 1980s by parents who wanted to provide work-based learning and skills development for people with additional needs.