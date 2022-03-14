Ely and surrounding areas hit by power cut

The power is not due to return for several hours. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Parts of Ely and other surrounding towns and villages including Mepal, Sutton, Little Downham, Witchford, Coveney, Pymoor, Wardy Hill and Witcham have been affected.

The power is not expected to be put back on until late this evening (March 14.) The power cut was first reported by some homes at around 4.45pm.

The unplanned power cut has been caused by A fault occurred on a piece of the UK Power Network’s electrical equipment which controls the power to resident’s homes.



UK Power Networks said: “We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you We estimate the power will be back on between 10pm-11pm on March 14. We may be able to get some customers on sooner.

"We believed all power was restored but it seems there may be a bigger underlying issue. This is making our network weak and causing substation equipment to fault. Our engineers will return to the area asap and we will provide an estimated time frame for power to be back on as soon its available."