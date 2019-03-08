Advanced search

Man hospitalised with serious facial injuries after hit and run in Ely - do you recognise this car?

PUBLISHED: 17:26 13 August 2019

Police have released a CCTV image of a white Ford estate they want to trace in connection with a hit and run which happened in Ely at 1.45am on July 20 as the victim was walking away from Bar62 in Prickwillow Road. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police have released a CCTV image of a white Ford estate they want to trace in connection with a hit and run which happened in Ely at 1.45am on July 20 as the victim was walking away from Bar62 in Prickwillow Road. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

A man in his 20s suffered serious facial injuries after a hit and run in Ely in which a car was driven on the wrong side of the road before mounting the kerb.

Police have released a CCTV image of a white Ford estate they want to trace in connection with the incident which happened at 1.45am on July 20 as the victim was walking away from Bar62 in Prickwillow Road.

PC Andy Moss said: "I would urge anyone who recognises the vehicle pictured to contact police.

"We believe the driver's-side door handle was damaged in the collision so the driver may have sought repair work shortly afterwards."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 48 of July 20. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

