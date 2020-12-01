LETTER: ‘No obvious decline in Ely High Street this year’
PUBLISHED: 10:08 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 01 December 2020
Archant
It may surprise your readers to learn that there has been no obvious decline in our High Street this year.
At the start of the year, the 50 outlets included two empty shops and five charity shops. By December 1, there has been no change at all.
In fact all the shops remain the same as they were in January. Good news!
If we want our High Street to continue to thrive, or even survive, we all need to shop more locally.
MORE: Federation of Small Businesses profiles more of the area’s independent businesses
MORE: Meet more independent business owners with the Federation of Small Businesses
PS: One of the charity shops has just opened as a cake shop - another piece of good news.
PATRICK NEATE, retired management consultant
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.