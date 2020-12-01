Advanced search

LETTER: ‘No obvious decline in Ely High Street this year’

PUBLISHED: 10:08 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 01 December 2020

Patrick Neate

Patrick Neate, a retired management consultant, says there has been no obvious decline in Ely High Street this year. Pictured are some local business owners. Picture: SUPPLIED

It may surprise your readers to learn that there has been no obvious decline in our High Street this year.

At the start of the year, the 50 outlets included two empty shops and five charity shops. By December 1, there has been no change at all.

In fact all the shops remain the same as they were in January. Good news!

If we want our High Street to continue to thrive, or even survive, we all need to shop more locally.

MORE: Federation of Small Businesses profiles more of the area’s independent businesses

MORE: Meet more independent business owners with the Federation of Small Businesses

PS: One of the charity shops has just opened as a cake shop - another piece of good news.

PATRICK NEATE, retired management consultant

