Published: 12:24 PM April 7, 2021

Ely High Street has been given a colourful facelift thanks to new bunting - Credit: ANNA BENNETT

As shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants prepare to welcome customers from next week, Ely's high street has been given a colourful lift.

Crews from ITV Anglia were in the city this morning to film the bright orange, green, yellow and red bunting being hoisted up high.

ITV Anglia filming the bunting going up in Ely - Credit: ANNA BENNETT

With a blue sky backdrop and the sun shining down to mark the occasion, tourism and town centre manager Anna Bennett said it was "a very exciting day".

Anna, who organised the bunting project, said the City of Ely Council estates team "worked literally since dawn" decorating Ely High Street and Forehill.

"I'm thrilled to see it all coming together," she added, "and I'd like to say a huge thank you to Grovemere Property and Warren Access for their support and sponsorship.

Warren Access provided the platform crane for the bunting to be hung up. - Credit: ANNA BENNETT

"Ely is now getting ready for re-opening and welcoming back our community and visitors.

"From Monday April 12, Ely’s wonderful shops, salons and outdoor dining venues can finally open.

"A few weeks later, May 17, all our attractions will also open with lots of new and exciting things to see and do."

