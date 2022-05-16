The 2019 Ely Heroes winner Alison Fitt (R) attended the royal garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 11 after a three-year wait. - Credit: Alison Fitt

A woman who was crowned the Ely Hero back in 2019 was finally able to attend the royal garden party at Buckingham Palace last week (May 11) after a three-year wait.

Alison Fitt, from Soham, received her invitation to the party back in 2019 after winning the award.

She has been a tireless fundraiser through the ‘Strong Soham Mums’ group, donating over £26,000 to charity.

Following cancellations surrounding the pandemic, Alison was delighted to learn that plans had been put back in place at the palace this year for guests to attend.

“I had such an amazing day at the party, even the soggy weather couldn’t dampen my spirits,” she said.

“Thank you to Ely Hero Awards for my invitation and for all the hard work the team put in to make the awards so special. It was a privilege to attend.”

8,000 guests from all over the country attended the garden party in recognition of their service to the country or community.

