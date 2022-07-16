News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Person who 'eats, breathes, sleeps sport' is worthy sporting hero winner

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:00 AM July 16, 2022
Ashley Moody wins at Ely Hero Awards 2021

Ashley Moody, instructor at Kuk Sool Won - Ely was crowned 'sporting hero' at the Ely Hero Awards 2021. - Credit: Ely Hero Awards

It could be the kit man, a fitness coach, but to become Ely’s ‘sporting hero’, their commitment to sport is paramount. 

Ely Hero Awards judges say this person “eats, breathes, sleeps sport” over many years. 

“They are strong, they are disciplined, they could have negotiated physical or emotional pitfalls in their life, but it is their ability and focus that makes them stand out,” judges said. 

“Their sporting skills, sheer achievement and excellence in their chosen activity shines through.” 

Judges added that nominees could be “the person who tirelessly washes the kit, but above all their commitment to sport is paramount.” 

Ashley Moody, instructor at Kuk Sool Won – Ely, claimed the sporting hero prize at the 2021 awards. 

Ashley, who has competed for Team GB, teaches the sport in Soham and during the Covid-19 pandemic, continued to teach and support students over Zoom. 

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.    

