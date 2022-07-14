Sue and David Green were crowned neighbour(s) of the year at the Ely Hero Awards 2021 for their work with a baby and toddler group. - Credit: Ely Hero Awards

Unselfish, considerate and compassionate are some of the attributes that this year’s ‘neighbour of the year’ Ely Hero award.

Judges will be looking for a person who has gone that extra mile, not for themselves but for their neighbour, while understanding the meaning of ‘community’.

“Is there a neighbour that always looks after your dog, helps you with your shopping, keeps your street or village tidy?” judges said.

“This award is for that person who gives their time to someone who needs company, support and acts selflessly toward making a neighbour’s life more pleasant.”

Last year, Sue and David Green were crowned neighbour(s) of the year for their work with Ark Baby and Toddler Group.

Their support included loaning toys and equipment and hosting a regular toddlers’ online session during the Covid-19 lockdown.

An afternoon tea voucher for two at Poets House, Ely can also be won for those who nominate someone else for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.

Those yet to nominate have until Friday, July 15 to do so in order to be included in a prize draw.

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.