Naomi Hardy won the 'most amazing professional' category at the Ely Hero Awards 2021 for her service at Quality Homecare in the city. - Credit: Ely Hero Awards

Judges believe the ‘most amazing professional’ Ely Hero award deserves to go to someone who “really makes a difference and goes above and beyond”.

From mechanics and fitness instructors to dentists and beauty therapists, this award reflects a person who never fails to make a difference.

“They are amazing because of what they have done for you, how they have made you feel and how they made a difference in your life,” judges said.

“This person is incredibly positive and inspiring; they always provide a truly professional service with a kindly approach.”

It is an award previously won by the likes of care manager Naomi Hardy.

Naomi, who was crowned ‘most amazing professional’ at last year’s Ely Heroes, was honoured for her work ethic while manager of Quality Homecare in Ely.

At the time, judges said she “earned huge respect from her team, clients and suppliers for always being prepared to roll up her sleeves and help whenever needed”.

An afternoon tea voucher for two at Poets House, Ely can also be won for those who nominate someone else for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.

Those yet to nominate have until Friday, July 15 to do so in order to be included in a prize draw.

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.