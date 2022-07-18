Ely Heroes have launched the 'Mike Rouse Community Champion' award in honour of the former mayor who supported the awards. - Credit: Supplied/Mike Rouse/Archant

Organisers of the Ely Hero Awards will pay tribute to a man for his “upmost commitment and support” to the city and surrounding areas.

Mike Rouse of Ely was an actor, teacher, historian, councillor and photographer, as well as a supporter of Ely Heroes.

In honour of Mike, who died in May, the ‘Mike Rouse Community Champion Award’ category has been created as of this year.

“This is in honour and recognition of Michael Rouse for his upmost commitment and support of the community of Ely and surrounding villages during his lifetime,” judges said.

“A great supporter of the Ely Hero Awards, we are very proud to reward other such Heroes in the honour of Mike.

“This award not only recognises, encourages and rewards people who make a difference within their community but inspires others to do the same.”

Mike, a former mayor of Ely, served as a councillor on both East Cambridgeshire District Council and City of Ely Council.

Judges have summed up this category for “an individual whose time, effort, support and aspirations have made a notable contribution within their community for the benefit of those who live there.”

“This person, for example could be a volunteer in a local club, a fundraiser, a leader of a children’s group or a wellbeing and health promoter.”

Judges say nominees are thought to improve people’s lives, bring their local community together.

They are also “continually shaping and motivating, offering support and sharing skills with others, removing barriers and promoting inclusivity.”

Naomi Sherwood, who helps organise the Ely Hero Awards, feels many people will not fully understand how much of an impact Mike made on his home city.

“Mike was an avid supporter of the Ely Hero Awards,” said Naomi.

“He was devoted to his family and his home city of Ely and he supported the community in many more ways than any of us will ever realise.”

The ‘Mike Rouse Community Champion Award’ is one of 10 categories at this year’s awards, which will be held at The Maltings on September 23.

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.