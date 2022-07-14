Robyn Dalby Stockwell won the 'best teacher' category at the Ely Hero Awards 2021 for over 50 years of service. - Credit: Ely Hero Awards

Nominees up for ‘best teacher’ at this year’s Ely Hero Awards will need to have made an impact on someone not just now, but in years to come.

Judges say the winner of this award “has a profound effect on a person’s life.

“Their work and effect of that can span right into the future.”

Those put forward can be a teacher at a pre-school, primary school, college or other institutions.

And as well as being an inspiration, there is one other attribute that nominees need to have.

“This teacher should have made a significant difference to the learning experience in the class and/or for a student,” judges added.

In 2021, Robyn Dalby Stockwell won the ‘best teacher’ award having helped teach underprivileged children to read and write for over 50 years.

Robyn, originally from New Zealand, also received an MBE from the Queen prior to winning the Ely Hero award.

An afternoon tea voucher for two at Poets House, Ely can also be won for those who nominate someone else for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.

Those yet to nominate have until Friday, July 15 to do so in order to be included in a prize draw.

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.