News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Top teacher must have 'profound effect on person's life' to become Ely Hero

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:05 PM July 14, 2022
Robyn Dalby Stockwell with Ely Hero Award 2021

Robyn Dalby Stockwell won the 'best teacher' category at the Ely Hero Awards 2021 for over 50 years of service. - Credit: Ely Hero Awards

Nominees up for ‘best teacher’ at this year’s Ely Hero Awards will need to have made an impact on someone not just now, but in years to come. 

Judges say the winner of this award “has a profound effect on a person’s life. 

“Their work and effect of that can span right into the future.” 

Those put forward can be a teacher at a pre-school, primary school, college or other institutions. 

And as well as being an inspiration, there is one other attribute that nominees need to have. 

“This teacher should have made a significant difference to the learning experience in the class and/or for a student,” judges added. 

In 2021, Robyn Dalby Stockwell won the ‘best teacher’ award having helped teach underprivileged children to read and write for over 50 years. 

Robyn, originally from New Zealand, also received an MBE from the Queen prior to winning the Ely Hero award. 

An afternoon tea voucher for two at Poets House, Ely can also be won for those who nominate someone else for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Meet the village shop striving for more after first-year success
  2. 2 Heaven Help Us! Dinosaurs 'invade' cathedral
  3. 3 ‘The results were fantastic’ - cheerleaders excel in competition
  1. 4 Several crews battle against village house fire
  2. 5 Primary school recognised for commitment to race equality
  3. 6 Lorry and bus crash on A14
  4. 7 Whitings unveil a trio of promotions
  5. 8 Disqualified drink-driver in prison after 'veering' on A14 near Cambridge
  6. 9 Buses to replace trains as Network Rail plan 5 weekends of repairs
  7. 10 Multiple crews tackle blaze at Fenland plastics recycling plant

Those yet to nominate have until Friday, July 15 to do so in order to be included in a prize draw. 

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.   

Ely News

Don't Miss

20 parking tickets were issued in Ely city centre on Saturday (July 9).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

20 parking tickets issued in Ely city centre during single day

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Police officers are investigating reports of sexual assaults in Ely Market Place

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two sexual assaults reported in Ely Market Place this summer

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturd

Cambridgeshire County Council | Gallery

First photos of £32m Kings Dyke crossing that opens on Monday

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A new escape room called 'The Curse of Captain Kracken' is opening in Soham on July 16.

New escape room opening in town this weekend

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon