Top teacher must have 'profound effect on person's life' to become Ely Hero
- Credit: Ely Hero Awards
Nominees up for ‘best teacher’ at this year’s Ely Hero Awards will need to have made an impact on someone not just now, but in years to come.
Judges say the winner of this award “has a profound effect on a person’s life.
“Their work and effect of that can span right into the future.”
Those put forward can be a teacher at a pre-school, primary school, college or other institutions.
And as well as being an inspiration, there is one other attribute that nominees need to have.
“This teacher should have made a significant difference to the learning experience in the class and/or for a student,” judges added.
In 2021, Robyn Dalby Stockwell won the ‘best teacher’ award having helped teach underprivileged children to read and write for over 50 years.
Robyn, originally from New Zealand, also received an MBE from the Queen prior to winning the Ely Hero award.
An afternoon tea voucher for two at Poets House, Ely can also be won for those who nominate someone else for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.
Most Read
- 1 Meet the village shop striving for more after first-year success
- 2 Heaven Help Us! Dinosaurs 'invade' cathedral
- 3 ‘The results were fantastic’ - cheerleaders excel in competition
- 4 Several crews battle against village house fire
- 5 Primary school recognised for commitment to race equality
- 6 Lorry and bus crash on A14
- 7 Whitings unveil a trio of promotions
- 8 Disqualified drink-driver in prison after 'veering' on A14 near Cambridge
- 9 Buses to replace trains as Network Rail plan 5 weekends of repairs
- 10 Multiple crews tackle blaze at Fenland plastics recycling plant
Those yet to nominate have until Friday, July 15 to do so in order to be included in a prize draw.
Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.