More finalists have been confirmed for this year's Ely Hero Awards which take place on Friday, September 23 - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

More finalists are in with a chance of claiming an Ely Hero Award at this year’s ceremony.

We focus on some of those who have been put forward in their chosen categories ahead of the awards evening on September 23.

The Ely Job Centre Team – Colleagues of the Year

Described as “the most amazing working team” by a nominator, the team is led by Neil Duncan who explained about the supportive environment he tries to foster.

There are several newer members in the team, and they are forming a strong bond.

The work can be emotionally challenging at times, however he is proud of how the team back each other, sharing advice and knowledge.

Neil describes them as a “small but perfectly formed team”.

Other finalists in this category: Jo Hedges and Pedro Rodriguez.

Natalie Lewis - Best Teacher

Natalie currently teaches year two at Isle of Ely Primary School.

Her philosophy is that the pupils matter the most and she wants them to experience her as a kind, helpful and smiley teacher.

She believes that she is also there to ensure that their emotional needs are met by building relationships.

And by having a learning environment that is comfortable, where pupils learn from their mistakes and become increasingly confident.

Ely Heroes organisers said a priority for Natalie was “ensuring that the gaps in learning which Covid has resulted in have been fully addressed so she put on extra classes to help with this.

“As Art Lead, she has rewritten the curriculum for the whole school so that it is progressive and has led on training for other staff.”

Other finalists in this category: Debbie Read and Charity Novak.

Tanya Pettit – Smiliest Server

Despite personal adversities, Tanya still serves all her customers at Wilko in Ely with a constant smile.

Organisers say Tanya tries to make” everyone feel special, giving them her full attention in a remarkably positive and happy way.

“She is kind and caring and customers purposefully queue to be served at her till and have a little chat with their favourite server.”

Other finalists in this category: Gemma Beckett and The Co-Workers and Thomas Farquhart.

Helen Silvester – Caring Companion

Working as a childminder for over 22 years, Helen has touched the lives of many children and parents, her own children have grown up sharing their home with others.

Organisers say Helen "is a champion of children and believes every child should have their own champion."

Other finalists in this category: Anita Hart and Vali Surbu.

Avril Hayter-Smith – The Ely Hero

Avril, a well-known figure in Ely where she was the town crier, also ran a volunteer centre.

When she retired, she was asked to become treasurer and fundraiser for Little Downham Village Hall, where she succeeded in gaining around £200,000 in numerous grants.

Having been successful in raising money for the village hall, Avril was approached by the St Leonard’s Church Council and asked to help them raise money for the church roof.

Avril also went on to win a grant to repair the church tower.

Other finalists in this category: Peter Royle and Vanessa Cross.