Life in the fast lane for talented Ely Hero children at Crown Garage Honda in Soham

PUBLISHED: 14:35 14 January 2019

Inspirational children were treated to a day in the fast lane as they took part in an open event at Crown Garage Honda in Soham.

The Ely Hero Child of Achievement winners 2018, Kiera Haynes, Alfie McCreadie and Jay Davison, were treated as VIPs as they got the chance to sit behind the wheel of luxury motors and have a go on the racing simulator.

Lucky Jay even came second place for the fastest laps of the day while Alfie wowed guests with his magic tricks.

It comes as Crown Garage Honda, based in High Street Soham, are business sponsors for the Ely Hero community awards which are set to make a return for 2019.

The Raptor Foundation in Huntingdon also brought along a barn owl for children and visitors to pet.

In a post on social media, Ely Hero Awards tweeted: “#teamelyheroes had a fantastic day with one of our business sponsors at their annual open day.

“They invited us along with some rather special VIP’s...Children of Achievement winners Kiera, Alfie and Jay.

We even got to hold a beautiful barn owl that the Raptor Foundation brought along.

“Thank you for inviting us and thank you for coming along #elyheroes!”

