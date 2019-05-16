Gallery

'I'm learning, changing, creating and so grateful': Ely Hero Ruth Marley spends day at Buckingham Palace for Royal Garden Party

Ely Hero Ruth Marley spends day at Buckingham Palace for Royal Garden Party. Picture: RUTH MARLEY. Archant

It was a momentous occasion for our Ely Hero Ruth Marley who spent a glorious day dining with royalty at Buckingham Palace.

Ely Hero Ruth Marley spends day at Buckingham Palace for Royal Garden Party. Picture: RUTH MARLEY. Ely Hero Ruth Marley spends day at Buckingham Palace for Royal Garden Party. Picture: RUTH MARLEY.

The reigning champ, who runs the Re-Imagine Resource Centre in Witchford, looked elegant in her lovingly-crafted recycled outfit at the Queen's garden party yesterday (May 15).

The sun shone as Ruth chatted with guests, posed for selfies with tourists and handed over her handmade liberty velvet & high viz teddy for baby Archie.

"I honestly felt a million bucks and I was super proud that I made it all from waste, with my own hands, in my garden workshop," Ruth said.

"During the day, absolutely beautifully dressed folk came up to me and let me know I looked amazing and took time out of their special day to say "Wow girl, you did it right."

"That brings tears of joy to my eyes even thinking about it now."

Ruth chatted with the Duchess of Cornwall, who she had previously met alongside Prince Charles on his visit to Ely last year.

Guests were taken through the palace before being led to the courtyard to enjoy afternoon tea.

Ruth said: "When my eyes met with the Duchess of Cornwall I hoped there was a flicker of recognition from the laughs they had at Christmas with their Brussels sprout wreath adorning the front door of Clarence House.

"The gardens are just beautiful and standing in the courtyard and walking through Buckingham Palace was like stepping back in time.

"Our Royal Family has meant so much to me since I stood waving a flag at HRH Queen Elizabeth's car when I was a very little girl."

Sharing her thoughts on social media this morning (May 16), Ruth reflected on her overwhelming experience.

"We are all travelling up the very same river of life....you may be in a sailboat, a yacht, a dingy or have no boat at all," she said.

"But downstream we all will have to answer to our children and their children and be held accountable for our greed and our lack of care of this planet.

"The beauty of a new day is the ability to start new habits and to walk gentler on this beautiful earth.

"I'm learning, changing, and creating and I'm so grateful to be the custodian of Re-imagine and thank you for choosing me to be your Ely Hero."

