Ely Hero Ruth makes 100 colourful wreaths to raise money for Women’s Aid during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 06 May 2020

Ely Hero Ruth Marley, who runs the Re-imagine Resource Centre in Witchford, came up with a very colourful way to support her local Women’s Aid and refuges during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

More than 100 vibrant handmade wreaths have been sold by a Witchford woman in a bid to raise funds to fight against domestic violence.

Ruth Marley, who runs the Re-imagine Resource Centre, came up with the colourful way to support her local Women’s Aid and refuges.

The rainbow wreath kits are made from materials rescued from landfill and are a symbol of “pride and unity”.

Ruth, who is an ambassador for Women’s Aid and a former Ely Hero, said: “So many survivors will be feeling unsafe isolating in a house with an abusive person and isolated from their support networks.

“A rainbow wreath is a symbol of pride and unity, so let’s brighten up our house to show really show that we care.”

People can decorate the wreaths with their own scraps of fabric and also add a message in the centre to show support for key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

You can order a kit at the Re-imagine Facebook page, which will be posted to your door and all money donated to Women’s Aid in Cambridge.

For support during this time, contact Women’s Aid on 01223 361214 or email outreach@cambridgewa.org.uk

