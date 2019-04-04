Ely Hero Ruth Marley invited to Buckingham Palace for Royal Garden Party

The reigning Ely Hero Ruth Marley has been invited to the Queen’s garden party at Buckingham Palace.

The prestigious event will take place next month and see Ruth, along with her daughter Tashi, attend in a lovingly-crafted recycled outfit.

Speaking on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire this morning, Ruth said: “I was very surprised to win the award but very proud too and it motivated me to go on and do all the things I have achieved since winning it.

“The big news is that I have been invited to Buckingham Palace and the Royal Garden Party in six weeks time. I will be taking my daughter Tashi and we are so excited.

“My outfit is all recycled from the hat to the shoes and everything else.”

Ruth runs the Re-Imagine Resource Centre in Witchford, where she transforms recycled waste into craft and art projects.

Her eco-friendly way of life also caught the eye of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on their visit to Ely last year.

Ruth shared her magic of community power and waste spoke about the Ely Hero Awards.

She added: “You can nominate someone who shines a light in the community as there are so many people who do things that go unnoticed.”

Award categories are Smiliest Server, Colleague of the Year, Caring Companion, Most Amazing Professional, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero and The Ely Hero.

Nominations can be made via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk or the coupon in the Ely Standard.