Advanced search

Ely Hero appeals for shoe donations to help children’s charity

PUBLISHED: 10:18 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 27 May 2020

Ely Hero Award winner Fleur Patten is appealing for people to donate outgrown or unwanted shoes for charities that help children living in African slums. Fleur is pictured with the mountain of shoes that she will be driving to ShoeAid's Nottingham warehouse this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely Hero Award winner Fleur Patten is appealing for people to donate outgrown or unwanted shoes for charities that help children living in African slums. Fleur is pictured with the mountain of shoes that she will be driving to ShoeAid's Nottingham warehouse this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

An Ely Hero Award winner is appealing for people to donate outgrown or unwanted shoes for charities that help children living in African slums.

Fleur Patten has been collecting footwear for five years to help two children’s charities - ShoeAid and Boots2Africa - but says that, as a result of lockdown, there is “an extreme need as levels of poverty increase dramatically”.

Fleur, who plans to drive to ShoeAid’s warehouse in Nottingham where they will be processed and distributed across England and Wales - said the idea started with a school trip to Kenya slums.

“Whilst there we collected 500 pairs of school shoes for the students of two schools in the Nakuru slum,” she said.

“From there, I collected sports shoes for @Boots2africa, an East Anglian charity which ships football boots to those in need to avoid injury and infection.

You may also want to watch:

“But I could never refuse regular shoes so now I collect for UK charity, Shoe Aid, based in Nottingham, as well as Boots2Africa.

“They need everything: all genders; sizes; styles. School shoes, crocs, sandals, work shoes, interview shoes. Children in younger years could have gone up two sizes since the end of March.”

She added: “Appropriate footwear is important in order to avoid injuries and deformities which could cost the NHS millions in later years. This is avoidable.

“Millions of pairs of shoes enter landfill every year. It’s just about joining those with the shoes with those without.

She said that this weeks she wants to “fill my car with any of your outgrown or unwanted shoes: childrens, adults, smart shoes; school shoes, sandals, crocs, wellies, walking boots, that pair that’s always crippled you... whatever you have.”

Lee Todd, chief executive officer of Shoe Aid UK, said: “Everyone can get involved with Shoe Aid whether you are two or 102 - any religion, any ethnic background. One pair of shoes can change a person’s life.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Burger King in Ely reopens its drive-thru

Burger King in Ely has opened its drive thru and is offering customers a limited menu. Image: Supplied

Man who died in HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach is named

Nigel Goodwin died in a serious collision earlier this month between two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach. Image: Supplied

Staff form guard of honour for rugby man Stacy after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital formed a guard of honour for Stacy Mould after he recovered from coronavirus. Picture: NORTH WEST ANGLIA NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Burger King in Ely reopens its drive-thru

Burger King in Ely has opened its drive thru and is offering customers a limited menu. Image: Supplied

Man who died in HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach is named

Nigel Goodwin died in a serious collision earlier this month between two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach. Image: Supplied

Staff form guard of honour for rugby man Stacy after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital formed a guard of honour for Stacy Mould after he recovered from coronavirus. Picture: NORTH WEST ANGLIA NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Latest from the Ely Standard

Homeless man causes massive damage and steals donations from organisation set up to help him and others like him

Jeffery Burton (right) stole from 50 Backpacks (pictured) during a crime spree. 50 Backpacks was set up to help homeless people like Burton. PIcture; BACKPACKS/POLICE

Mother could not be prouder of brownies leader whose had ‘huge impact’ during lockdown

Joanne Isbell and her daughter Rosie (left), as well as her two sisters, have been taking part in different activities in their brownies group sessions during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: SUPPLIED/JOANNE ISBELL

All McDonald’s restaurants across Cambridgeshire to reopen before end of next week

All McDonalds restaurants  including Wisbech and Ely  will reopen before the end of next week, the fast food chain has confirmed. Picture: Google Maps

Parents in Cambridgeshire sign letter urging county council not to reopen schools on June 1

Schools in Cambridgeshire wont reopen until scientific evidence proves it is safe. Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Cambridgeshire County Council, is pictured. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero appeals for shoe donations to help children’s charity

Ely Hero Award winner Fleur Patten is appealing for people to donate outgrown or unwanted shoes for charities that help children living in African slums. Fleur is pictured with the mountain of shoes that she will be driving to ShoeAid's Nottingham warehouse this week. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24