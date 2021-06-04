Published: 1:13 PM June 4, 2021

The Ely Hero Awards 2020 will be celebrated in person at the right time. Here is the launch event from 2019. - Credit: Archant

The Ely Hero Awards will take place over two evenings in June after being postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two mini ceremonies will take place outdoors in the walled garden of Poets House, in St Mary’s Street, at the end of June - with an official date set to be announced soon.

Organisers intend the gatherings to still go ahead – even if restrictions aren’t eased fully on June 21.

"We should still be able to go ahead with small tables and a maximum of 30 guests per session,” they revealed.

“There will be two small mini ceremonies outdoors in the walled garden of Poets House over two evenings in order to keep everyone safe.

“Chris Mann will host the evening, there will be a live singer and it will be fabulously magical to celebrate with the 20/21 winners of each category.”

The annual awards celebration was postponed last summer due to the first lockdown.

The finalists in each of the 10 award categories were revealed via the Ely Standard late last year.

A new award in memory of 2018 hero Jay Davison was also introduced for a child who has shown “outstanding courage in the face of illness”.