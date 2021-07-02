News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Determined' hero wins top award for supporting vulnerable in lockdown

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:34 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 4:06 PM July 2, 2021
Amanda Hellman was crowned The Ely Hero at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards

Amanda Hellman was crowned The Ely Hero at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

A woman who, with her team's help, voluntarily delivered more than 7,500 prescriptions to vulnerable people in lockdown was crowned THE Ely Hero for 2021.  

Despite being given four months to live due to a brain tumour six years ago, Amanda Hellman has grown a successful business - AAA Motorcycle Training - and created SAMS (Safety Always Makes Sense), a foundation to support motorcycle safety for young riders.  

Amanda and her team of motorcycle characters are a popular sight in Ely and the surrounding areas, collecting donations for the food bank at Christmas and Easter. 

During the lockdown, they collected and delivered prescriptions for those shielding and vulnerable.

When the judges spoke to her in early July they had delivered more than 7,500, all free of charge. 

“Her passion and determination to help others really shines through, she is unstoppable!" says one of her nominators.  

The other finalists in this category were:

Sharon Walker 

Sharon Walker was a finalist in 'The Ely Hero' category at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards

Sharon Walker was a finalist in 'The Ely Hero' category at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

"Quiet and unassuming hero” Sharon printed 3D visors from her home to protect key workers during the Covid 19 pandemic.  

With a daughter working on the frontline in the NHS, Sharon wanted to do something to help.  

Using her Aldi special buy 3D printer (other supermarket printers are available), she started a production line in her home, soon encouraging others to join in the efforts. 

Quickly realising the visors were in demand, Sharon prioritised local organisations in need.  

This meant that donations went to Addenbrooke’s and Hinchingbrooke hosptitals as well as local GP surgeries, opticians, midwives, Welney Ward and care homes.  

One of her nominators says “she has done this all without expecting anything in return”.

Danielle Baldwin 

"Selfless" charity volunteer Danielle and her family sadly lost her sister earlier this year at the age of 40 following a lifetime of severe health issues.  

Danielle was nominated for being their hero, for putting her own life on hold and supporting those around her, over and above herself.  

She is planning several fundraising activities in future years. Currently, Danielle donates five days of her time every year to volunteer with charities.  

Last year, she fed 10 families in need for Christmas dinner.  

Her nominators say “Danielle shows sheer courage and selflessness despite the horror of what life has thrown at her, she gives us all hope and light”. 

