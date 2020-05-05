Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

A 17-year-old coach who set up Ely’s first girls football programme has been nominated for an Ely Hero Award.

Adam Everett first began refereeing for games at just 14 and three years on has secured funding to support sport in the city.

The dedicated teenager, who studied at Ely College, now coaches Ely City Crusaders Girls Programme, Ely City Crusaders Futsal Programme and Ely City Crusaders U11 Reds.

The person who nominated him in the Sporting Hero category said he was a “highly regarded young referee who offers time to support others”.

“When I found out I’d be nominated I was shocked as it was amazing to have someone recognise me for what hard work has been done,” Adam said.

“When I left college me and a few friends helped out with our first team which were then U10 boys and we all loved it.

“I got involved with the Norwich Regional Development Programme and gradually started helping more before becoming a coach.

“I’ve learnt loads in all different aspects and I’m exceptionally grateful for the opportunities and support I’ve had.”

Adam and his friend, Jake Garner, also decided to set up Ely’s first girls football programme at a low cost for those wanting to learn a new skill.

He continued: “Watching the programme grow and people go on to play with their clubs is exceptionally satisfying.

“While running this in conjunction with my mate, I decided to look at Futsal and the benefits it can have on a child’s development too.

“I would like to thank all those who have helped and supported me and Ely City Crusaders for giving me the freedom and trust to set these sessions and programmes up to aid the children of Ely.”

The annual Ely Hero Awards were set to take place in June, but due to Covid-19 they have been postponed until later this year.

Nominations closed on Friday May 1, but full updates can be found online or by searching Ely Heroes on Twitter and Facebook.

Judges are set to meet in the coming months to decide who the finalists will be.