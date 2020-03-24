Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards smiliest server nominee in Burwell is caring for his community during coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:05 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 24 March 2020

Clare Butler

Steve Smith, manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock. Picture: SUBMITTED

Steve Smith, manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

A Burwell shop manager - who has been nominated for an Ely Hero award - is “soldiering on” during the coronavirus crisis by keeping a positive attitude for his community.

Steve Smith, who is manager of both the Co-op stores in the village, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock.

He was nominated in the Smiliest Server category for this year’s awards which are currently open for nominations until April 17.

Those who put Steve up for the award said he is “always there for everyone and keeps cheerful while doing so much for the community”.

Steve, who lives in Ely, worked at the One Stop store in the city before moving to the Co-op.

His skills were even recognised when he won a national award at the Retail Week Awards in London last year.

Steve said: “I want to be that person who keeps everybody positive, because the shadow I cast is how my staff will react too.

You may also want to watch:

“I go on the till and smile and have a laugh and it can make all the difference.

“If I can use my position to encourage people to look after everybody then that’s what I will do.

“My ethos is taken from the line in The Greatest Showman film, which is ‘the noblest art is that of making others happy’.

Steve also runs Steve’s Community News on Facebook, where he helps connect the community in his role of member pioneer for Co-op.

Speaking about how the store is coping during the coronavirus, Steve said: “We are soldiering on.

“I’m posting daily updates on fruit and vegetables and I broke 20 packs of toilet roll into single rolls to make sure there would be enough for everyone.

“My staff are the ones that I would like to thank when this is all over, they are doing an amazing job.”

If you would like to nominate an Ely Hero in the 10 categories available then visit www.elyheroawards.org.uk or keep up to date at Ely Heroes on social media.

Most Read

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

NHS staff at Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, get a Mothers’ Day surprise lunch courtesy of Indian restaurateur Amin Haque

Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Most Read

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

NHS staff at Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, get a Mothers’ Day surprise lunch courtesy of Indian restaurateur Amin Haque

Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Latest from the Ely Standard

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

“We’re crying out for anything and everything” - Centres supporting the vulnerable appeal for supplies

Rosmini Centre

Ely Hero Awards smiliest server nominee in Burwell is caring for his community during coronavirus outbreak

Steve Smith, manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock. Picture: SUBMITTED

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

‘Be a hero’ and stay at home urge Cambs firefighters in viral video

The Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service have shared a video urging people to ‘be a hero’ by staying at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: CAMBS FIRE
Drive 24