Ely Hero Awards smiliest server nominee in Burwell is caring for his community during coronavirus outbreak

Steve Smith, manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

A Burwell shop manager - who has been nominated for an Ely Hero award - is “soldiering on” during the coronavirus crisis by keeping a positive attitude for his community.

Steve Smith, who is manager of both the Co-op stores in the village, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock.

He was nominated in the Smiliest Server category for this year’s awards which are currently open for nominations until April 17.

Those who put Steve up for the award said he is “always there for everyone and keeps cheerful while doing so much for the community”.

Steve, who lives in Ely, worked at the One Stop store in the city before moving to the Co-op.

His skills were even recognised when he won a national award at the Retail Week Awards in London last year.

Steve said: “I want to be that person who keeps everybody positive, because the shadow I cast is how my staff will react too.

“I go on the till and smile and have a laugh and it can make all the difference.

“If I can use my position to encourage people to look after everybody then that’s what I will do.

“My ethos is taken from the line in The Greatest Showman film, which is ‘the noblest art is that of making others happy’.

Steve also runs Steve’s Community News on Facebook, where he helps connect the community in his role of member pioneer for Co-op.

Speaking about how the store is coping during the coronavirus, Steve said: “We are soldiering on.

“I’m posting daily updates on fruit and vegetables and I broke 20 packs of toilet roll into single rolls to make sure there would be enough for everyone.

“My staff are the ones that I would like to thank when this is all over, they are doing an amazing job.”

If you would like to nominate an Ely Hero in the 10 categories available then visit www.elyheroawards.org.uk or keep up to date at Ely Heroes on social media.