Who is your 'smiliest server' at this year's Ely Hero Awards?

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:44 PM July 12, 2022
Steve Smith named smiliest server at Ely Heroes 2021

Steve Smith was crowned 'smiliest server' at last year's Ely Hero Awards as the deadline for nominations for the 2022 awards is approaching. - Credit: Ely Hero Awards

As this year’s Ely Hero Awards are fast-approaching, so too is the deadline to submit your nominations. 

Nominees can be put forward in at least one of 10 categories, including for the ‘Smiliest Server’

For this category, judges will look for a person “who has a customer facing role in the community”, who is friendly and who goes above and beyond for customers.   

This person assists others, could make you laugh, remember your order, and could work in places such as a local supermarket, café or pub. 

But, perhaps most importantly, this person gives “the best customer service with a smile on their face”. 

An afternoon tea voucher at Poets House, Ely can also be won for those who nominate someone else for this year’s Ely Hero Awards. 

Those yet to nominate have until Friday, July 15 to do so in order to be included in a prize draw. 

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.  

