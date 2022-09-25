Gallery

Not all heroes wear capes, but they all emerge.

From teachers to childminders, good neighbours to sporting triumphs, Ely and East Cambridgeshire has plenty of heroes to choose from.

And this year’s Ely Hero Awards most certainly paid homage to their efforts.

The Maltings staged Ely Heroes for the first time in three years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Although Covid did not prevent those in our local community from being recognised, it seemed on Friday, September 23, there was a feeling of relief.

A relief that the Ely Hero Awards had returned in its truest form, to honour those who have helped others in some way.

As today’s heroes walked the red carpet, so too did the anticipation of a night where awards were won.

Finalists, friends and families were narrated through the evening by a former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter in Sue Marchant, who provided a laugh, or two.

Mrs Sue Freestone, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, was also in attendance.

Mediterranean-like food was also served while members of the Ely College choir performed, and quite brilliantly, too.

The likes of year 11 pupils Jade Mearns, who sung solo, alongside Joseph Chapman ensured the evening would be softened by a touch of high quality.

This acted as a fitting introduction to the awards ceremony, when those who felt surprised to even be nominated became a hero.

In fact, this year’s spectacular was the first to offer the Mike Rouse Community Champion award in memory of the late ex-Ely mayor, won by professional musician Chris Parsons.

Smiles, laughter and pride were all in abundance throughout a night where it would be difficult to find a negative.

Nearly all winners and finalists wanted to be in the picture, a chance to react to what they’ve achieved not just on Ely Heroes night but in society.

It was a night that finished on a high note, quite literally, through the Sing! Choirs, voicing renditions of songs such as Mr. Blue Sky by the Electric Light Orchestra.

And on the day that Ely Heroes emerged, so too did the true meaning of community spirit.