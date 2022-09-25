News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Gallery

Ely Heroes hits all the high notes on Maltings return

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:00 PM September 25, 2022
Ely Hero Awards finalists and winners 2022

Ely Heroes returned to The Maltings for the first time in three years on Friday, September 23, where guests were treated to a night of awards, entertainment and positivity.

Not all heroes wear capes, but they all emerge. 

From teachers to childminders, good neighbours to sporting triumphs, Ely and East Cambridgeshire has plenty of heroes to choose from. 

And this year's Ely Hero Awards most certainly paid homage to their efforts. 

The Maltings staged Ely Heroes for the first time in three years due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Ely Hero Awards winners 2022

This year's Ely Heroes winners were crowned at The Maltings on Friday, September 23. - Credit: Ely Standard

Although Covid did not prevent those in our local community from being recognised, it seemed on Friday, September 23, there was a feeling of relief. 

A relief that the Ely Hero Awards had returned in its truest form, to honour those who have helped others in some way. 

Guests arrive at Ely Heroes 2022

Many ensured they were in the picture at this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

Ely Hero Awards at The Maltings 2022

Guests arrive at The Maltings for this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

Guests arrive at The Maltings for Ely Heroes 2022

Guests arrive at The Maltings for this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

As today's heroes walked the red carpet, so too did the anticipation of a night where awards were won. 

Finalists, friends and families were narrated through the evening by a former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter in Sue Marchant, who provided a laugh, or two. 

Mrs Sue Freestone, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, was also in attendance. 

Guests inside The Maltings for Ely Heroes 2022

Guests were treated to food, drink and entertainment on Ely Heroes night. - Credit: Ely Standard

Mediterranean-like food was also served while members of the Ely College choir performed, and quite brilliantly, too. 

The likes of year 11 pupils Jade Mearns, who sung solo, alongside Joseph Chapman ensured the evening would be softened by a touch of high quality. 

Ely College choir at Ely Hero Awards 2022

Jade Mearns, a year 11 student at Ely College, performed to guests at this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

Ely College choir at Ely Heroes 2022

Joseph Chapman, also a year 11 student at Ely College, performed to guests at this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

Ely College choir at Ely Heroes 2022

Ely College choir performed at the Ely Hero Awards 2022. - Credit: Ely Standard

This acted as a fitting introduction to the awards ceremony, when those who felt surprised to even be nominated became a hero. 

In fact, this year's spectacular was the first to offer the Mike Rouse Community Champion award in memory of the late ex-Ely mayor, won by professional musician Chris Parsons. 

Smiles, laughter and pride were all in abundance throughout a night where it would be difficult to find a negative. 

Sue Marchant at Ely Heroes 2022

Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Sue Marchant hosted this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

Ely Standard editor at Ely Hero Awards 2022

Debbie Davies (centre), editor of the Ely Standard, presents the 'smiliest server' award. - Credit: Ely Standard

Jay Davison Child of Achievement Award at Ely Heroes 2022

Elias Minett (centre), who has Hurler's syndrome, was crowned winner of the Jay Davison Child of Achievement Award. - Credit: Ely Standrd

Nearly all winners and finalists wanted to be in the picture, a chance to react to what they've achieved not just on Ely Heroes night but in society. 

It was a night that finished on a high note, quite literally, through the Sing! Choirs, voicing renditions of songs such as Mr. Blue Sky by the Electric Light Orchestra. 

Sing! Choirs at Ely Hero Awards 2022

Sing! Choirs performed to round off this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

And on the day that Ely Heroes emerged, so too did the true meaning of community spirit. 

Ely News

