Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nominate a caring companion who goes above and beyond in this year’s Ely Hero Awards

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 25 March 2019

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Mayor Mike Rouse is pictured with Fen House and former winner Lisa Thompson. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Mayor Mike Rouse is pictured with Fen House and former winner Lisa Thompson. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Archant

“You need to nominate people because it shows those who go around doing great things as part of their everyday job that they are amazing.”

These are the words of last year’s Ely Hero caring companion winner Lisa Thompson who works at Fen House Brain Injury centre.

The dedicated individual even returned to work after the awards evening had finished last summer, and is now urging people to get nominating this year.

Fen House, based in Lynn Road, is also this year’s Ely Hero Awards chosen charity.

It offers a rehabilitation service for people with cognitive, physical or emotional symptoms following a brain injury.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Speaking to the Ely Standard, Lisa said: “Ely Heroes has improved so many things that we do so I can’t express enough how people should get nominating.

“The way that it has helped us at Fen House is amazing.

“Before we were quite unknown but this has got people talking about us and that means everything.

“If you know someone who is amazing at what they do, then nominate them, because this is the best way to show community spirit.”

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Gongs are up for grabs in 10 categories and unsung heroes who live or work in the city and surrounding villages within a 10-mile radius can be put forward.

Sam Prigg has been put forward for this year’s caring companion category by her husband.

“This is for my wife who is a fantastic mum who has cared for her child in the world that many parents that may have not have had experienced, or will ever understand,” he writes.

“Our daughter is nearly 10 years old and when she was three she came down with a serious infection and we didn’t know what the outcome would be.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

“My wife has had to cope with years of sleepiness nights and worries due to our daughter being unwell.

“She deserves this for being strong and the best mum,” he adds.

Nominations can be made via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk.

Or visit the Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/elyheroes or join in with the tweets @elyheroes.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

You can also use the coupon in the Ely Standard newspaper.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICSEly Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Asbestos dumped in remote spot near Manea

Twelve bags of asbestos are dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forth Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove. Picture: RYSZARD WARMAN

One more step along the road we go -Mayor Palmer backs £500,000 spend to unlock the millions that could see A10 dualled from Ely to Cambridge

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled in the not too distant future.. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Asbestos dumped in remote spot near Manea

Twelve bags of asbestos are dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forth Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove. Picture: RYSZARD WARMAN

One more step along the road we go -Mayor Palmer backs £500,000 spend to unlock the millions that could see A10 dualled from Ely to Cambridge

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled in the not too distant future.. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Police explain why tackling hare coursing is so important after sending three men packing back to Kent

Three men were dispersed from Cambridgeshire after police were called to reports of hare coursing in Pymoor near Ely. Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Asbestos dumped in remote spot near Manea

Twelve bags of asbestos are dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forth Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove. Picture: RYSZARD WARMAN

Nominate a caring companion who goes above and beyond in this year’s Ely Hero Awards

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Mayor Mike Rouse is pictured with Fen House and former winner Lisa Thompson. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Crime commissioner funds ‘black boxes’ to support community speedwatch schemes

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite is funding ‘blackboxes’ to help communities support the police in tackling speeding. He is pictured with casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN.

Ely photography students in the running for national prizes

Five A-Level photography students from King�s Ely have been shortlisted for prizes in two prestigious competitions. Picture: KING'S ELY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists