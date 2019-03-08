Nominate a caring companion who goes above and beyond in this year’s Ely Hero Awards

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Mayor Mike Rouse is pictured with Fen House and former winner Lisa Thompson. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Archant

“You need to nominate people because it shows those who go around doing great things as part of their everyday job that they are amazing.”

These are the words of last year’s Ely Hero caring companion winner Lisa Thompson who works at Fen House Brain Injury centre.

The dedicated individual even returned to work after the awards evening had finished last summer, and is now urging people to get nominating this year.

Fen House, based in Lynn Road, is also this year’s Ely Hero Awards chosen charity.

It offers a rehabilitation service for people with cognitive, physical or emotional symptoms following a brain injury.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: INFINITI GRAPHICS

Speaking to the Ely Standard, Lisa said: “Ely Heroes has improved so many things that we do so I can’t express enough how people should get nominating.

“The way that it has helped us at Fen House is amazing.

“Before we were quite unknown but this has got people talking about us and that means everything.

“If you know someone who is amazing at what they do, then nominate them, because this is the best way to show community spirit.”

Gongs are up for grabs in 10 categories and unsung heroes who live or work in the city and surrounding villages within a 10-mile radius can be put forward.

Sam Prigg has been put forward for this year’s caring companion category by her husband.

“This is for my wife who is a fantastic mum who has cared for her child in the world that many parents that may have not have had experienced, or will ever understand,” he writes.

“Our daughter is nearly 10 years old and when she was three she came down with a serious infection and we didn’t know what the outcome would be.

“My wife has had to cope with years of sleepiness nights and worries due to our daughter being unwell.

“She deserves this for being strong and the best mum,” he adds.

Nominations can be made via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk.

Or visit the Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/elyheroes or join in with the tweets @elyheroes.

You can also use the coupon in the Ely Standard newspaper.

