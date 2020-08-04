Ely Heroes introduce new award for a child who has shown ‘courage and bravery’ in memory of Jay Davison

Jay Davison's bravery and courage will be honoured with a new Ely Hero Award. Picture: FAMILY Archant

A new award to honour a child who has shown “outstanding courage in the face of illness” will be introduced at the Ely Hero Awards in memory of Jay Davison.

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: JAYS JOURNEY Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: JAYS JOURNEY

The inspirational eight-year-old passed away in April after fighting medulloblastoma – a form of cancerous brain tumours – for just over three years.

In 2018 Jay had won the Ely Hero Award’s Child of Achievement trophy.

The Jay Davison Bravery Award will be given out later this year and will form part of the Child of Achievement category sponsored by Crown Garage Honda in Soham.

The award will be given to a child who as demonstrated fearlessness, courage and bravery in the face of illness - just like Jay.

Jay won the Child Of Achievement Award in 2018. He is pictured with fellow Kiera Haynes and Alfie McCreadie. Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER Jay won the Child Of Achievement Award in 2018. He is pictured with fellow Kiera Haynes and Alfie McCreadie. Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

The Ely Hero Awards Team said: “Jay’s bravery and courage shone constantly, he was a ray of sunshine to everyone he met, and we were so privileged to be introduced to Jay and his family through the awards.

“It is a fitting tribute to Jay and his memory, and we are very proud to be presenting this award for the first time at the 2020 ceremony.”

Jay’s mum and dad, Martin and Kiely, and sisters Bryony and Teagan will present the special award for the first time at this year’s ceremony.

Kiely said: “Jay has been our hero since the day of his diagnosis, for him to win the child of achievement award made him so happy and proud.

“Since Jay left us we’ve been thinking of ways to honour his memory.

“When we were approached about the award in Jay’s name we were all thrilled.

“We miss our little hero more than anything but having this award in his name brings him back to us in a small way.”

Child of Achievement sponsor, Andy Harrison of Crown Garage, Soham, said: “We can’t think of a more fitting accolade for Jay than to have an award named after him.

“He will continue to inspire other children with difficulties and pass on his unbelievable determination.

“Jay’s family should be very proud as we are to be associated with such a special young man.”

