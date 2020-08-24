Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category

PUBLISHED: 10:32 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 24 August 2020

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are you finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category. Naomi Hardy, Daniel Laurence and Amanda Hellman. Picture: HEROES

Archant

Hardworking professionals who “go beyond their job description” to offer the best service to customers have been shortlisted for Ely Hero Award.

Here are your finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category.

Daniel Lawrence

Daniel is a hard-working and generous plumbing and heating engineer who is available for call outs 24/7.

He is very community-minded and has been extremely busy through lockdown providing free plumbing and heating work for the vulnerable and elderly and NHS key workers.

In addition, he is also a very genuine guy who works flat-out to ensure that his customers are happy and that his small team of engineers are supported.

Amanda Hellman

Amanda is a dynamo of energy and works tirelessly running her own motorcycle training school whilst also embarking upon delivering a free school scheme to help improve road safety for young pedestrians, cyclists and moped/motorcyclists.

This has now developed into a national scheme to prompt motorcyclists to donate unwanted motorcycle clothing for youngsters in need of such life-saving protective clothing.

During lockdown, Amanda and her team of instructors could frequently be seen delivering prescriptions.

Naomi Hardy

Naomi is the Manager for Quality Homecare in Ely and works all hours of the day and night, plus during her holidays, to ensure that front line care is delivered at all costs.

Although in a managerial role, running a team of 80 carers across the region, Naomi has earned huge respect from her team, clients and suppliers.

The Ely Hero judges said: “This Category celebrates workers who go above and beyond in the job roles.

“This year saw a very high calibre of nominees who pull out all the stops to help others and provide a service that goes beyond their job description to help their team, colleagues or customers”.

Category sponsor Demcom said they were incredibly proud to sponsor the Most Amazing Professional award.

Dan Meads of Demcom, said: “This year the award seems particularly relevant and important as many selfless professional have stepped forward to play their part during this difficult period.

“We at Demcom have been inspired and thank it a fantastic opportunity that recognition is given through Ely Hero Awards to the community.”

