Hero frontline worker 'always puts welfare of others above her own’
A frontline care manager who “works all hours of the day and night, plus during her holidays” while running a team of 80 was crowned most amazing professional at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards.
Naomi Hardy, manager of Quality Homecare in Ely, has “earned huge respect from her team, clients and suppliers for always being prepared to roll up her sleeves and help whenever needed,” say judges.
Naomi will often work all day as a manager, then spend evenings and weekends out on the frontline in the community.
This has been Naomi’s routine for years, not just in recent Covid times, and her nominee describes her as “always putting the welfare of others above her own”.
The other finalists in this category were:
Daniel Lawrence
Community-minded Daniel has been extremely busy through lockdown providing free plumbing and heating work for the vulnerable and elderly and NHS key workers.
The hard-working plumbing and heating engineer works flat-out to ensure that his customers are happy and that his small team of engineers are supported.
His generosity of free work during the COVID pandemic has been very well received locally and a wonderful gesture of thanks to the community who have supported his business.
These words are echoed in his nomination, which states “Daniel massively cares about our community”.
Amanda Hellman
During lockdown, “dynamo of energy” Amanda and her team of instructors could frequently be seen delivering prescriptions and medications all around East Cambridgeshire.
Amanda works tirelessly running her own motorcycle training school whilst also embarking upon delivering a free school scheme to help improve road safety for young pedestrians, cyclists and moped/motorcyclists.
This has now developed into a national scheme to prompt motorcyclists to donate unwanted motorcycle clothing for youngsters in need of such life-saving protective clothing to improve their safety on the road.
She organised campaigns for hygiene products for Addenbrooke’s, rallied donations for foodbank and coordinated Christmas hampers for families in need in Littleport.
Amanda is truly community-spirited and driven by a passion to help people.
Colleagues say “she works tirelessly and keeps us all focused”.