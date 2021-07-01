Ely hero Maisie 'battles on despite what life throws at her'
- Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS
An "inspirational" 11-year-old girl is the first winner of an honorary award given to a child who "demonstrates
fearlessness, courage, and bravery in the face of illness".
Maisie Prigg, who has battled with illnesses that have required high dependency treatment since the age of three, won the Jay Davison Bravery Award at the Ely Hero Awards.
She became very unwell at the age of three, requiring high dependency treatment. This has led to several diagnoses including gastrointestinal, respiratory and ENT problems.
Her young life has revolved around illness and hospital visits both locally and to see her specialists at a children’s hospital with a six-hour round trip each time.
Despite this, Maisie never feels sorry for herself and always thinks of others first.
You may also want to watch:
She has been unable to access school for over a year which has had a huge impact on her but has been using a variety of virtual platforms to keep in touch with her closest friends.
She has had some frightening experiences including being blue lighted into A&E countless times.
Awards host Chris Mann said of Maisie, who was also a finalist in the child of achievement category: "This young lady has battled on despite what life has thrown at her.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay
- 2 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
- 3 Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash
- 4 Decapitated bodies unearthed at Roman burial site in Cambs quarry
- 5 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate
- 6 Hero couple loaned toys and hosted toddlers' online sessions in lockdown
- 7 Eco Ely teenager who 'pushes for positive changes' crowned a hero
- 8 Second year of success as driveway plant stall raises £600 for charity
- 9 Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder
- 10 Baby bank receives ‘generous’ cash donation from supermarket
"Surrounded by the deep love and support of parents, she continues to be an inspiration to those who know her.
"Her mum describes her as 'a special gift'.
The Jay Davison Bravery Award is in honour of Jay, who won the Child of Achievement Award in 2018 and died in 2019 following his battle with cancer.
"He was an absolute ray of sunshine with a smile that lit up the darkest of days," the judges said.
"We are delighted to present this award in his honour as a fitting tribute to a remarkable young man and his memory."