News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Ely hero Maisie 'battles on despite what life throws at her'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:00 AM July 1, 2021   
Eleven-year-old Maisie Prigg won the Jay Davison Award at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards. 

Eleven-year-old Maisie Prigg won the Jay Davison Award at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

An "inspirational" 11-year-old girl is the first winner of an honorary award given to a child who "demonstrates 
fearlessness, courage, and bravery in the face of illness".

Maisie Prigg, who has battled with illnesses that have required high dependency treatment since the age of three, won the Jay Davison Bravery Award at the Ely Hero Awards.

She became very unwell at the age of three, requiring high dependency treatment. This has led to several diagnoses including gastrointestinal, respiratory and ENT problems.

Her young life has revolved around illness and hospital visits both locally and to see her specialists at a children’s hospital with a six-hour round trip each time.

Maisie Prigg was a finalist in the child of achievement category at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards

Maisie Prigg was a finalist in the child of achievement category at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

Despite this, Maisie never feels sorry for herself and always thinks of others first.

You may also want to watch:

She has been unable to access school for over a year which has had a huge impact on her but has been using a variety of virtual platforms to keep in touch with her closest friends.

She has had some frightening experiences including being blue lighted into A&E countless times.

Awards host Chris Mann said of Maisie, who was also a finalist in the child of achievement category: "This young lady has battled on despite what life has thrown at her.

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay
  2. 2 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  3. 3 Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash
  1. 4 Decapitated bodies unearthed at Roman burial site in Cambs quarry
  2. 5 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 
  3. 6 Hero couple loaned toys and hosted toddlers' online sessions in lockdown
  4. 7 Eco Ely teenager who 'pushes for positive changes' crowned a hero
  5. 8 Second year of success as driveway plant stall raises £600 for charity
  6. 9 Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder
  7. 10 Baby bank receives ‘generous’ cash donation from supermarket

"Surrounded by the deep love and support of parents, she continues to be an inspiration to those who know her.

"Her mum describes her as 'a special gift'.

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer in April 2020.

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer in April 2020. - Credit: Facebook/Jays Journey 

The Jay Davison Bravery Award is in honour of Jay, who won the Child of Achievement Award in 2018 and died in 2019 following his battle with cancer.

"He was an absolute ray of sunshine with a smile that lit up the darkest of days," the judges said. 

"We are delighted to present this award in his honour as a fitting tribute to a remarkable young man and his memory."

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Cooney

Facebook

Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 14/01/19 of a Lidl store in Crowthorne, Berkshire. More than 23,000 UK workers at s

Retail

Lidl lists Cambridgeshire locations for ‘potential store development’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
This mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mystery tankard outside pub splits opinion

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

Video

Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus