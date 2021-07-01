Published: 11:00 AM July 1, 2021

An "inspirational" 11-year-old girl is the first winner of an honorary award given to a child who "demonstrates

fearlessness, courage, and bravery in the face of illness".

Maisie Prigg, who has battled with illnesses that have required high dependency treatment since the age of three, won the Jay Davison Bravery Award at the Ely Hero Awards.

She became very unwell at the age of three, requiring high dependency treatment. This has led to several diagnoses including gastrointestinal, respiratory and ENT problems.

Her young life has revolved around illness and hospital visits both locally and to see her specialists at a children’s hospital with a six-hour round trip each time.

Maisie Prigg was a finalist in the child of achievement category at the 2021 Ely Hero Awards - Credit: ELY HERO AWARDS

Despite this, Maisie never feels sorry for herself and always thinks of others first.

She has been unable to access school for over a year which has had a huge impact on her but has been using a variety of virtual platforms to keep in touch with her closest friends.

She has had some frightening experiences including being blue lighted into A&E countless times.

Awards host Chris Mann said of Maisie, who was also a finalist in the child of achievement category: "This young lady has battled on despite what life has thrown at her.

"Surrounded by the deep love and support of parents, she continues to be an inspiration to those who know her.

"Her mum describes her as 'a special gift'.

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer in April 2020. - Credit: Facebook/Jays Journey

The Jay Davison Bravery Award is in honour of Jay, who won the Child of Achievement Award in 2018 and died in 2019 following his battle with cancer.

"He was an absolute ray of sunshine with a smile that lit up the darkest of days," the judges said.

"We are delighted to present this award in his honour as a fitting tribute to a remarkable young man and his memory."