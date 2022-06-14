This year's Ely Hero Awards officially kicked off for 2022 at a launch party at Poets House on Monday, June 13. - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

Drinks were fizzing, music was playing and guests were buoyant as this year’s Ely Hero Awards were officially launched.

A ceremony was held at Poets House Hotel on St Mary’s Street on Monday, June 13 with some of last year’s winners and other guests were in attendance.

Those at the launch event included Mrs Susan Freestone OBE DL, deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire and Councillor Richard Morgan, mayor of Ely.

There was also the unveiling of the Mike Rouse Community Champion Award, in memory of the former Ely mayor who died last month.

Naomi Sherwood, who helps organise the Ely Hero Awards, said: “I’m sure we don’t realise how far Mike’s community work went; he did so much more than we will ever know.

“It has been hard for everybody who have had challenges over the last two years.

“To come together again and find out more about each other, that’s what brings the community closer.”

This year’s awards will be held at The Maltings on Friday, September 23.

It will be the first time the awards have been hosted here since 2019 after the event was held at Poets House over two nights last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Details of this year's award categories and how to nominate will feature online and in next Thursday's Ely Standard newspaper.