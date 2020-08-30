Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Jules Hillier, Hayley Ellis and Rosie Holliday. Picture: HEROES Archant

People who make Ely a better place to live by helping others bring out the best in their communities have been shortlisted for an Ely Hero Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Jules Hillier. Picture: HEROES Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Jules Hillier. Picture: HEROES

Here are your finalists for the Community Champion award:

Jules Hillier

Jules set up Ely Community Covid-19 Mutual Aid group on FaceBook in March and within 24 hours got 1,000 members – this has since risen to more than 2,500 members.

From these members 240 people volunteered to help and regularly support more than 80 vulnerable local people.

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Rosie Holliday. Picture: HEROES Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Rosie Holliday. Picture: HEROES

Jules is keen to point out that many people contributed to the success of the group, however, if it wasn’t for Jules seeing the need and taking action, the group would not have been formed and the good work would not have happened.

Rosie Holliday

Rosie came up with the idea of decorating the Kings School Christmas tree with hundreds of Memory Baubles to give local people an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died.

The scheme involved selling decorated baubles in local charity shops and raised around £2,000 for local good causes like, Talking Freely which is a support group for people experiencing mental health issues.

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Hayley Ellis. Picture: HEROES Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Hayley Ellis. Picture: HEROES

Hayley Ellis

Hayley has created multi-media sites for multiple ecological projects providing information, signposting and resources accessed by more than 3,000 local people.

Interest in Hayley’s online posts has led to the formation of a committee, chaired by Hayley, which works with the local council, schools and the press to encourage local people to think before they throw away.

The Ely Hero judges said: “Once again the number and calibre of the nominations has been superb and every one of them is a winner because of all the work they put in to making the Ely area a better place to live.

“With such a large number of fantastic individuals doing such a wide range of different things to support the community and inspire others, selecting a winner was extremely difficult!”

You may also want to watch: