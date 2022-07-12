News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Judges seek the 'go-to' person for 'colleague of the year' award

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:19 PM July 12, 2022
Lola Howell won colleague of the year at Ely Heroes 2021

Lola Howell was crowned 'colleague of the year' at the Ely Hero Awards 2021. Pictures is Lola with Chris Mann of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Chris Mann

They are often described as the “go-to” person, but the ‘colleague of the year’ is also one who can brighten up your day. 

These are just some of the characteristics that judges are looking for in this category at the Ely Hero Awards 2022. 

For this award, judges will assess this person’s work ethic and if they are “always willing to go the extra mile”, or has been one of their company’s most loyal workers. 

Nominees may also “promote a sense of community within the workplace” or help you when technical issues arise. 

An afternoon tea voucher for two at Poets House, Ely can also be won for those who nominate someone else for this year’s Ely Hero Awards. 

Those yet to nominate have until Friday, July 15 to do so in order to be included in a prize draw. 

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/

Ely News

Don't Miss

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30.

Gallery

‘They looked fabulous’ - school’s first off-site prom a huge success

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Jacky Hibbert of Jak Hibs Soham

Shop Local

Woman who 'never thinks too far ahead' reaches 11 years in business

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
22a Cambridge Road, Ely, and overhanging trees which planners agree can be trimmed.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Overhanging trees can be cut, council tells neighbour

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
James Watson

Rikki Neave | Video

Rikki Neave’s mother calls for tougher sentence for son’s murderer 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon