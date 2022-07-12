Lola Howell was crowned 'colleague of the year' at the Ely Hero Awards 2021. Pictures is Lola with Chris Mann of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Chris Mann

They are often described as the “go-to” person, but the ‘colleague of the year’ is also one who can brighten up your day.

These are just some of the characteristics that judges are looking for in this category at the Ely Hero Awards 2022.

For this award, judges will assess this person’s work ethic and if they are “always willing to go the extra mile”, or has been one of their company’s most loyal workers.

Nominees may also “promote a sense of community within the workplace” or help you when technical issues arise.

An afternoon tea voucher for two at Poets House, Ely can also be won for those who nominate someone else for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.

Those yet to nominate have until Friday, July 15 to do so in order to be included in a prize draw.

Nominations close on July 31 - to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.