Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Child of Achievement finalists

PUBLISHED: 12:12 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 15 September 2020

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Child of Achievement finalists. Pictured is James Homet, Maisie Prigg, Lori Hellman and Bradley Watts.

Archant

Inspirational children who are “nothing short of incredible” despite their own challenges have made the final stages of the Ely Hero Awards 2020.

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Child of Achievement finalists. Pictured is Lori Hellman.

Here are your Child of Achievement finalists:

Lorretta Hellman

Lori is a very modest young person who genuinely does not seem to think that she had done anything amazing!

Yet in effect if she had not pushed her boundaries and stepped into help, 7,500 people who would have struggled to have received their vital medical prescriptions in the community via a local business.

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Child of Achievement finalists. Pictured is James Homent.

James Homent

James is a confident but unassuming young man who initiated Ely College to become an Eco School and achieve a bronze award.

He is passionate about green issues and has lots of ideas of how he can guide the school towards a silver award.

He is a member of the “Eco Ely” Group and plays an active role tree planting, publicly speaking and presenting on behalf of this community group.

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Child of Achievement finalists. Pictured is Bradley Watts.

Bradley Watts

A confident and mature nine-year-old, Bradley gained inspiration from a family friend who is a nurse and the war veteran, Sir Tom to raise money running for the NHS.

Despite his asthma he is determined to keep active, so Bradley arrange to run 6K a day (30K in total) around his local village recreation ground in Isleham in order to raise vital funds for the NHS.

Maisie Prigg

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Child of Achievement finalists. Pictured is Maisie Prigg.

Eleven-year-old Maisie became very unwell at the age of three-years-old requiring high dependency treatment. This has led to several diagnoses including gastrointestinal, respiratory and ENT problems.

Her young life has revolved around illness and hospital visits both locally and to see her specialists at a children’s hospital with a six hour round trip each time.

Despite this Maisie never feels sorry for herself and always thinks of others first.  

Sadly, she has been unable to access school for over a year which has had a huge impact on her but has been using a variety of virtual platforms to keep in touch with her closest friends.

Your business sponsors for this year's Ely Hero Awards.

The Ely Hero Awards judges said: “What an ever-inspiring selection of children we were privileged to meet!

“The children nominated this year are nothing short of incredible, despite their own personal challenges have channeled their energy into helping others, becoming young ambassadors for worthy causes and have championed positivity in the community.”

