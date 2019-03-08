Advanced search

'Here's to the hero inside all of us' - Ely Hero Awards 2019 present £1313 to charity Fen House

PUBLISHED: 11:03 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 24 September 2019

It was a night to recognise the impact that the Ely Hero Awards has on the community as £1313 was handed over to charity partner Fen House. Mayor Mike Rouse is pictured with former Fen House patient Hugh, staff Lisa, Roxy and Luke from Infiniti Graphics. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

It was a night to recognise the impact that the Ely Hero Awards has on the community as £1313 was handed over to charity partner Fen House.

Heroes, judges and community figures gathered at Poets House last night (September 23) for the cheque presentation.

The money was raised from the awards ceremony held on July 1, which saw community champions recognised for their hardwork.

Fen House, just off the Lynn Road, has cared for 50 people so far this year who have suffered brain injuries from car accidents, falls or medical conditions.

The money will go towards an outside gym that will help people regain strength and independence.

Roxy Rolland, service manager at Fen House, said: "We want people to go into the community and regain their independence which may have been lost due to their injuries.

"We want to extend the current gym because physical rehabilitation is a vital part in their progression."

Ely Hero winner 2019 Alison Fitt, from Soham, presented Roxy and colleagues with the cheque before former patient Hugh Burchett shared his story.

Hugh, from Cambridge, came into the care of Fen House after having a stroke last year.

He said: "When I went to Fen House I could only walk a few steps but I was there for a 12-week period.

"I began to walk again and by the end of last August I moved back home and went back to work part-time in January.

"The gym facilities at Fen House would be so worthwhile, especially in the summer, as it would really pay dividends."

Equipment for the new gym is set to arrive by Christmas, with it set to be fully up and running in the New Year.

There were 27 raffle prizes donated to this years Ely Hero Awards, with sponsors such as Life Fitness offering their time and help.

Mayor Mike Rouse said: "At the heart of the Ely Hero Awards is connecting people and creating awareness of how people enhance the lives of others and their city and own community.

"Here's to the hero inside all of us."

John Elworthy, editor of the Ely Standard, added: "I cannot think of a better local cause to give this too.

"We have been inspired by the stories we have heard and the dedication of this charity."

The Ely Hero Awards were organised by drain care specialists Metro Rod Cambridge and helped by Infiniti Graphics - in partnership with the Ely Standard and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

